Three lanes are closed on the northbound carriageway this morning (February 4) following a collision.

Highways England say that traffic is building and is already heavy in the area of the incident, near Junction 24 for East Midlands Airport.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 10:00 and 10:15am.