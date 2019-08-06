Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 6
1. A61 Chesterfield Road, Alfreton
Lane closure at A61 Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, from the junction with Alfreton Road, due to cable fault repair, by Western Power Distribution. Delays likely until August 15, 2019.
2. B6009 Watnall Road, Hucknall
Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6009 Watnall Road, Hucknall, main in Farside Road, due to laying of new service from main, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 12, 2019.
3. B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley, opposite Pentrich Road, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until August 8, 2019.
4. Cornfield Road, Kimberley
Temporary road closure to enable surface dressing and micro asphalting on Cornfield Road, Kimberley, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until 5.30pm on September 15, 2019.
