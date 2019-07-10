Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 10
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. B6026 Huthwaite Road, Sutton in Ashfield
Traffic control (two-way signals) at B6026 Huthwaite Road, Sutton in Ashfield, from outside Sutton war memorial to the junction of George Street, due to gas mains replacement, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 19, 2019.