Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 26
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Wednesday 26 June 2019 09:47
Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6 Buxton Road, Bakewell, Derbyshire, due to footway repave, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until July 12, 2019.
Google Street View
2. A57 Aston Way, Aston
Lane closure at A57 Aston Way, Aston, from M1 junction 31 to 100m past central reservation, for essential grounds maintenance, by Rotherham Borough Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.
Google Street View
3. Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield, from junction with Spring Road to Collins Avenue, due to water mains renewal, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until September 6, 2019.
Google Street View
4. Macclesfield Old Road, Buxton
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Macclesfield Old Road, Buxton, to junction of A53 Leek Road, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until September 20, 2019.
Google Street View
