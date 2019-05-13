Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from May 13
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A615 Causeway Lane, Matlock
Diversion in place at A615 Causeway Lane, Matlock to facilitate carriageway resurfacing works, by Derbyshire County Council, until May 17, 2019.
2. Brand Lane, Stanton HIll, Sutton in Ashfield
Traffic control (two-way signals) on Brand Lane, Stanton Hill, Sutton in Ashfield, at site adjacent Fackley Way, due to laying of new gas main, by Gas Transportation Co Ltd. Delays possible until May 17, 2019.
3. Crich Lane, Belper
Traffic control (two-way signals) on Crich Lane, Belper, opposite Ridway-on-the-Hill junction, due to installation of new hydrant, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until May 16, 2019.
4. A6007 Heanor Road, Ilkeston
Traffic control (two-way signals) at A6007 Heanor Road, Ilkeston, Derbyshire, due to manhole survey on existing public sewer, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until May 15, 2019.
