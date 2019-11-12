Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from November 12

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A619 Worksop Road, Clowne, due to work near Van Dyke Hotel and new development site towards the A618, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until December 13, 2019.

1. A619 Worksop Road, Clowne

Traffic control (two-way signals) on Belper Road, Holbrook, Belper, outside garage, north of Shaw Lane, to excavate and install new valve, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until November 21, 2019.

2. Belper Road, Belper

Lane closure on A608 Derby Road, Langley Mill, Heanor, to lay new domestic service from main, by Cadent. Delays likely until November 18, 2019.

3. Derby Road, Heanor

Traffic control (two-way signals) on B6020 Kirklington Road, Rainworth, to refurbish centre reservation, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until November 15, 2019.

4. Kirklington Road, Rainworth

