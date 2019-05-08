Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey tonight and tomorrow, May 8 and May 9
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A60 Doncaster Road, Costhorpe
Some carriageway incursion A60 Doncaster Road, Costhorpe, due to replacement gas mains, by Cadent. Delays possible until May 20, 2019.
2. A634 Sheffield Road, Blyth
Traffic control (stop/go boards) at A634 Sheffield Road, Blyth, Worksop, due to carriageway repairs by Notts County Council. Delays possible until May 17, 2019.
3. B5470 Buxton Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith
Traffic control (multi-way signals) on B5470 Buxton Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Derbyshire, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until May 13, 2019.
4. Beardall Street, Hucknall
Some carriageway incursion on Beardall Street, Hucknall, due to disconnection of supply by Western Power Distribution. Delays possible until May 13, 2019.
