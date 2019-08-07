Broken down vehicle causing delays on A610 from Nottingham to Eastwood and Kimberley

A broken down vehicle is causing delays out from Nottingham on the A610 near Nuthall.

The vehicle has closed off one lane on the carriageway out of Nottingham and towards Eastwood and Kimberley, with delays likely for road users.

The A610, connecting to Western Boulevard, is blocked towards Nuthall, Eastwood and Kimberley.

A police statement said: "Broken down vehicle Nuthall Road A610 outbound junction with Western Boulevard A6514.

"Please allow extra time for your journey, as the vehicle involved is currently blocking lane one of two. However, traffic is passing in lane two at this time."