Broken down vehicles in both directions of M1 causing delays from Worksop to Sutton

Both carriageways of the M1 are currently experiencing delays after two separate incidents this morning (August 7).

Highways England has notified that there is a broken down vehicle causing a lane closure northbound between junctions 29A and 30 for Worksop.

Expect delays.

There is also a lane closure due to a broken down vehicle on the southbound carriageway, between junction 29 for Chesterfield and Mansfield, and junction 28 for Tibshelf, Alfreton and Sutton.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 8.30am and 8.45am on this morning.