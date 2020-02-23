Here's where mobile speed cameras will be in Notts this week

Nottinghamshire Police has released a list of locations of where its mobile speed cameras will be next week.
The weekly list shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collision.
Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis.
This locations are:
A60 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield
Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall
A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield
Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield
B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby
B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section
A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton
A60 Carlton Road, Worksop
A617, KirklingtonSpital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford
A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham
A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham
A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham
Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham
B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham
B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, NuthallSpring Lane, Lambley
B686 Carlton Hill, CarltonClifton Road, Ruddington