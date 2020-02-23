Here's where mobile speed cameras will be in Notts this week

Nottinghamshire Police has released a list of locations of where its mobile speed cameras will be next week.

The weekly list shows where mobile speed cameras and their crews will be working to tackle speeding motorists and reduce casualties as a result of road traffic collision.

Here are the locations of mobile speed cameras

Mobile speed cameras may also be in operation at additional sites on an ad hoc basis.

This locations are:

A60 Nottingham Rd, Mansfield

Nottingham Rd/Portland Rd/Annesley Rd, Hucknall

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield

Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield

B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby

B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section

A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton

A60 Carlton Road, Worksop

A617, KirklingtonSpital Hill / Leverton Road, Retford

A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham

A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham

A6200/A52 Derby Rd, Nottingham

Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham

B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, NuthallSpring Lane, Lambley

B686 Carlton Hill, CarltonClifton Road, Ruddington