Major Eastwood road to Nottingham due to be closed overnight for two weeks

Parts of the A610 near Eastwood, Kimberley and Nuthall will be closed overnight in November while repairs are carried out on two bridges.

Via Ltd, which provides highways, fleet management and maintenance functions for Nottinghamshire County Council, will be working on the A610, Langley Mill bypass, Eastwood, from its junction with the A608 to its junction with A610 Kimberley / Eastwood bypass.

A610 in Eastwood.

Work will also be carried out at the A610, Kimberley/Eastwood bypass, Eastwood, from its junction with the A608 off slip to its junction with A610 Langley Mill bypass, Eastwood.

Drivers won't be able to access those areas between 7pm and 6am from Sunday, November 3, until Saturday, November 16.

A spokesman for Via said the work concrete Repairs to deck soffits of the two bridges.

The following diversion will be in place:

(Westbound) A608 Off Slip – Langley Mill Interchange – A610 on Slip

(Eastbound) A608 Off Slip – Langley Mill Interchange – A610 on Slip.