Passengers urged to not travel by East Midlands Trains as UK temperatures set to reach record highs

East Midlands Trains is urging its passengers not to travel by train tomorrow as UK temperatures are set to reach record highs.

Tomorrow, Thursday, July 25, temperatures are expected to reach a scorching 34C.

East Midlands Trains said that speed restrictions are being introduced across wide parts of the UK rail network as a result of the forecast.

A East Midlands Trains spokesman said: "Our focus is to ensure our trains and our stations can be safely used by our customers and as a result of the speed restrictions, we have to run a significantly reduced timetable to and from London throughout the day.

"We strongly advise customers not to travel tomorrow.

"Services may also be delayed or altered at short notice."