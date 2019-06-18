Slight delays on M1 following 'significant amount of debris' in the road

Delays are likely on the M1 after a "significant amount of debris" was scattered across the carriageway.

The southbound carriageway between junction 29 and the Tibshelf services were partially blocked while the debris was cleared.

Delays are expected.

Highways England confirmed at 9.10am this morning (June 18) that the road has been cleared.

A spokesman said: "The M1 southbound between J29 and Tibshelf Services is has been blocked due to a significant amount of debris in the road. Traffic Officers have been on scene clearing it.

"Traffic has now been released after the debris has been cleared. There are some minor delays in the immediate area. If anyone finds they are missing a double glazed window when they get to their destination today, I'm afraid it wasn't savable.