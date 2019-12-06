Trentbarton announces festive bus schedule

Trentbarton has announced its bus services for Christmas and new year.

The season’s services feature buses up to 6pm on Christmas Eve, a Sunday service on Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve buses until past 4am on New Year’s Day.

On Christmas Eve, there will be a normal Tuesday service until last buses around 6pm on most routes.

There are no services on Christmas Day.

On Boxing Day there will be a Sunday daytime timetable on many routes, but not on Amberline, Black Cat, Connect, Connect C1, Connect C2, Harelquin, Rapid, Royal Derby, Rushcliffe Village, Spondon Flyer, V3, 1A, 20, 21, 27, 90, 141 or N12

A Saturday service, including night buses will run on Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28 (not Royal Derby).

There will be no N12 service.

On Sunday, December 29 there will be a normal Sunday service and on Monday, December 30, there will be a Saturday service until midnight but no night buses.

On New Year’s Eve, there will be a Saturday service with last buses around 8pm, plus night buses until past 4am.

There will be a normal Tuesday service on Royal Derby but no service on N12.

There are no services on New Year’s Day before buses return to normal on Thursday, January 2.

