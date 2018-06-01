Trail in villages to showcase work of artists

The work of 15 local artists will be on view across the villages of Brinsley, Underwood and Selston this weekend thanks to the annual Hidden Valley Arts Trail.

Artists taking part range from those who do it full time to others, such as a museum officer, a doctor and a former teenage pregnancy co-ordinator, who do it when they have the time.

The workshop of one of the artists, Jackie Ward.

Visitors can go along to their studios at various venues in the three villages, have a look at their work, chat about it and even buy one or two pieces if they wish.

“This year, the trail is bigger, but also much more compact, so you will be able to walk between many of the venues,” said Jackie Ward, one of the artists involved.

“There will also be plenty of opportunities to refuel as many of the venues will have refreshments available.

“Why not go along and meet the artists, who will be demonstrating their workshops? The trail is a great chance to meet the makers and find out what they do. Many of their pieces will be available to buy on the day.”

An example of steel sculpture by one of the artists, Gavin Darby

The Hidden Valleys Art Trail, which takes place throughout tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm, is part of the Open Studios Notts initiative that aims to promote artists and makers across the county.

Among those taking part are painters, collagers and material artists, alongside a metal sculptor, a machine embroiderer and an enamellist.

Six of the venues can be found in Brinsley, including 36 Moor Road, where Jackie will be based, alongside Gavin Darby, a specialist in recycled steel sculpture, Karina Goodman, who creates oil and watercolour landscapes, and Emma Culling, who is an expert at portraits of pets.

Next door at 34 Moor Road, Manda Roberts, who specialises in oil and acrylic landscape art, will be inviting visitors, along with Anthony Haworth, who creates upcycled garden ornaments, and Adam Ogelsby, who is renowned for his emulsion painting.

Based at 34 Lawrence Drive will be another pet portrait artist, Elizabeth Band, while Pamela Wardle, who creates urban and floral landscapes in watercolours and oils, will be at 128 Broad Lane.

Also in Brinsley will be Kathryn Morris-Roberts with her abstract watercolours at 133 Broad Lane, and Shaun Elliott with his digital embroidery at 30 Plainspot Road.

Based in Underwood, at 41 Smeath Road, will be mixed media artists Sally Ann Brackett and Yvonne Derbyshire, as well as metal sculptor Marcus Riley. And based in Selston, at 23 Victoria Street, will be enamellist Katie Sanderson.