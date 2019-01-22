Trail of blood found outside Langley Mill house

Police have launched an investigation after a trail of blood was found outside a house in Derbyshire.

Passer-by Danny Jones, 24, made the grim discovery as he walked to Langley Mill train station on Monday.

The picture, taken in North Street, appears show smashed windows and a substantial amount of blood smeared on to the walls and the floor.

According to police, the blood trail was caused by someone trying to gain entry to the house before injuring themselves and fleeing the scene.

Officers were called to North Street at around 9.20am on Sunday and confirmed enquiries are still ongoing.

Mr Jones, of Wolverhampton, who took the photo after visiting his girlfriend, said: "I walked past and I had my head down and saw the glass was red.

"I though 'that's weird' so I looked at the wall and the first thing I did was take a picture and I thought 'blooming heck'.

"I called the police immediately.

"It was a bit worrying and I didn't think it would be anyone in the house because it was all external."

Anyone with any information should call Derbyshire police, quoting crime reference number 19*32083.