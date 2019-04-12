Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from April 13
1. Woodsetts Lane, Worksop
Lane closure at Woodsetts Lane, Worksop, due to improvements on existing roundabout by Notts County Council. Delays possible until May 31, 2019.
2. A618 Mansfield Road, Waleswood
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A618 Mansfield Road, Waleswood, due to works to a new entrance to Gulliver's Theme Park by Rotherham Borough Council. Delays likely until April 26, 2019.
3. Spital Lane, Chesterfield
Traffic control (two-way signals) at Spital Lane, Spital, Chesterfield due to gas repair by Cadent. Delays likely until April 19, 2019.
4. A1M
Road closure on A1M, northbound and southbound J37 to J38, due to carriageway improvements by Highways England. Delays likely until 6am on July 1, 2019.
