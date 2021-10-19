M1 closed in both directions between Hucknall and Mansfield due to police incident
The M1 is currently closed in both directions between junction 27 for Hucknall and junction 28 for Mansfield due to a police incident.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 10:27 am
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police and Derbyshire Police and ambulances are currently at the scene.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the time being as there is currently congestion and long tail backs covering several miles in both directions.