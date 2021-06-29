M1 northbound currently closed in Nottinghamshire after accident

The M1 is currently closed northbound in Nottinghamshire

The road has been closed due to a multiple vehicle collision in which emergency services are in attendance.

Traffic within the closure is currently being released past scene but traffic approaching the closure is advised to expect delays with added journey time along the diversion route, which is signed by the hollow triangle diversion symbol.

A diversion route is in place – at junction 26, exit onto A610 westbound and continue for approximately 10 miles heading through Codnor and around Ripley, then at the A61/A38 junction, head north on the A38 for approximately six miles to re-join the northbound M1 at junction 28.

Further information is available from the Highways England website here and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed.