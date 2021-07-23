Miles of tailbacks after accident on M1 in Nottinghamshire causes lane closures

Traffic on the M1 at junction 26 this morning (Photo: Motorway Cameras)

A collision took place near junction 26 at around 7am this morning (Friday, July 23).

Traffic website Inrix states: "Two lanes closed and queueing traffic for four miles due to accident on M1 Northbound from J25 A52 Brian Clough Way to junction 26 A610.

"Travel time is 15 minutes. Lanes three and four are closed."