More than 50 destinations to fly to from East Midlands Airport this summer
Passenger airlines serving East Midlands Airport (EMA) are offering flights to more than 50 destinations this summer, including holiday favourites like Spain, Portugal and the Greek Islands.
The airport is hoping that it will see an increase in passenger demand over the coming weeks now that those who have received two vaccinations can avoid quarantine upon return from an ‘amber’ country, and as the region’s schools’ break-up for the summer holidays.
Passengers can travel through the airport in the knowledge that measures are in place to help keep them safe. Firstly, everyone who travels overseas needs to test negative before boarding a plane, while face mask wearing in the terminals continues to be strongly advised, and deep cleaning and hand sanitisers remains in place.
The airport has also recently expanded its on-site testing capacity and offers a range of arrival and departure tests, including packages for amber/green list countries, plus Test to Release, which unlocks passengers from quarantine after a full five days.
Clare James, EMA managing director, said: “While I appreciate that there is still anxiety about travelling abroad in the current climate, the recent reminder of what Mediterranean heat feels like may encourage holiday-makers to book for an overseas trip this summer if they haven’t done so already."
These are the routes available from EMA this summer:
UK domestic & Channel Islands
Belfast (both International and George Best)
Guernsey
Jersey
Croatia
Dubrovnik
Split
Egypt
Hurghada
France
Bergerac
Carcassonne
Dinard
Limoges
Germany
Berlin
Greece and Greek Islands
Chania (Crete)
Corfu
Heraklion (Corfu)
Kefalonia
Kos
Larnaca (Cyprus)
Paphos (Cyprus)
Rhodes
Skiathos
Santorini
Zakynthos
Hungary
Budapest
Italy
Bergamo
Ciampino (Rome)
Girona
Naples
Pisa
Venice Treviso
Verona
Latvia
Riga
Malta
Poland
Lodz
Rzeszow
Warsaw
Wroclaw
Portugal
Faro
Madeira
Republic of Ireland
Dublin
Knock
Spain and Spanish Islands
Alicante
Barcelona
Fuerteventura
Gran Canaria
Ibiza
Malaga
Mahon (Menorca)
Palma (Majorca)
Tenerife
Valencia
Tunisia
Enfidha Hammamet
Turkey
Antalya
Dalaman
Izmir
Please note: A Government review of the traffic light system which considers which countries are on the red, amber and green lists is expected on or around August 4.
Countries can be added and removed from the lists at any point, so passengers are encouraged to check the latest government guidance before booking flights and holidays.