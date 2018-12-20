This is why there was heavy traffic near West Hallam today

A road traffic collision on a busy West Hallam road caused queues of traffic this afternoon (December 20), however nobody was hurt.

In a tweet from Derbyshire Police it was revealed that the collision, which happened on High Lane Central, West Hallam at about 12.30pm, did not cause any lane closures however traffic was disrupted.

|

The message said: “There has been a RTC on High Lane Central, West Hallam. No lanes are closed but it is causing long tail backs. Try to avoid the area for the next half an hour.”

An hour later at about 1.25pm, another message from the police said that the road was clear and nobody had been injured, with the tweet thanking staff from a nearby cafe for providing refreshments for officers at the scene.

It added: “Thank you to all the staff at The Bottle Kiln for providing us with hot drinks whilst we were dealing with a road traffic collision.

“Pleased to report the road is now clear, no injuries and traffic is moving freely again.”