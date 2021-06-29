The M1 is now fully open again in Nottinghamshire

The motorway was closed completely northbound between junctions 26 and 28 following a multi-vehicle accident.

The vehicles involved were cleared but a substantial amount of fuel was left covering the carriageway, meaning the motorway remains only partially reopened.

Three of the four lanes northbound remained closed between junction 27 and junction 28 for a number of hours while the clean-up took place.