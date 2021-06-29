UPDATE: M1 northbound partially re-opens in Nottinghamshire

The M1 has partially re-opened northbound in Nottinghamshire

Highways England tweeted: “The full closure has been removed between J26 and J28 northbound M1. Lanes 1, 2 and 3 remain closed between J27 and J28 whilst recovery works take place.

"Traffic remains heavy around this area, plan ahead for your journey.”

The road was closed due to a multiple vehicle collision in which emergency services were in attendance.

A clean-up operation is now underway.

An alternative diversion route is in place – at junction 26, exit onto A610 westbound and continue for approximately 10 miles heading through Codnor and around Ripley, then at the A61/A38 junction, head north on the A38 for approximately six miles to re-join the northbound M1 at junction 28.