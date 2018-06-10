Tremors from earthquake felt across northern England

Tremors from a 3.9-magnitude earthquake in Lincolnshire were felt across parts of northern England last night.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the quake happened at 11.14pm with the epicentre in Grimsby at a depth of 11 miles.

The BGS said it received reports including how 'the whole house shook for a couple of seconds', 'the bed started to shake' and 'the radiator jolted'.

Someone 'thought it was a lorry crashing outside'.

The BGS added that such earthquakes were not uncommon in the UK and happened around every two years.

Ten years ago, a 5.2-magnitude quake in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, was felt widely across England and Wales.

And earlier this year, on February 17, a earthquake occurred in Cwmllynfell in South Wales which registered a magnitude of 4.6.

