A former assistant chief constable with Nottinghamshire Police who became head of the national body fighting modern slavery has died at the age of 54.

Paul Broadbent's death was described as "a shattering tragedy" by a spokesman for the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

Mr Broadbent worked at Nottinghamshire Police and South Yorkshire Police before taking over at the GLAA.

The Nottingham-based agency aims to stop workers across the country from being exploited by unscrupulous employers.

Mr Broadbent died at his home in South Yorkshire on Wednesday. No details have been released about the cause of his death.

A statement from the GLAA said he was "a champion for the vulnerable".

"He devoted more than 30 years of his life to public service in a career that began as a young police officer on the beat in Cumbria and which saw him rise through the ranks to Assistant Chief Constable with Nottinghamshire Police," agency spokesman Ian Waterfield said.

Mr Broadbent was "a warm, funny, generous man, who cared deeply for his colleagues", he added.

"He believed passionately that the scourge of modern slavery and labour exploitation can be defeated by partners and organisations working together."

Nottinghamshire Criminal Investigation Department also paid tribute to Mr Broadbent.

A spokesman on twitter said: "Shocked and saddened to learn of the uintimely death of our former ACC and @UK_Glaa colleague, Paul Broadbent. An advocate for the detective branch he took his ever present passion for serious crime investigation and protection of the vulnerable through to the GLAA."