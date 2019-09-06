Trying to keep up with the news is hard work right now

I am pleased to announce that The Mash Report is back on BBC Two, writes Steve N Allen.

For the next month or so we are in the business of making fun of events in the news.

When I have mentioned this on social media I have had many people reply to sarcastically say, ‘it’s a shame there’s not much happening in the news.’

No, there is too much news.

If you think back to just last week it feels like we were young, innocent and had no idea how much could change.

And it’s like that every week.

By the time you have written a good joke about the Prime Minister we might have another new one in office.

There is a slight lag time between filming a show and it being broadcast and the worry is that during that short gap the whole news will change.

We could be making a joke about Boris Johnson’s new pet dog but by the time it gets shown that dog may have been prorogued and replaced by a Brexit-loving pet.

A Jacob Rees-Dogg, who lies around on the furniture.

SEE ALSO: Proroguing Parliament is nothing new, it happens every year.

On some big budget shows like Game of Thrones they film different endings so no-one knows what the official denouement is.

It stops spoilers leaking.

I think we should do the same.

We need to film different ends to the TV show, one for the status quo, one for civilisation crumbling and one where we all sit there on set and it fades to black like at the end of The Sopranos.

It’s an old curse, ‘may you live in interesting times.’

I didn’t realise it’s the satirists who feel that curse the most.

You can see what we make of it on BBC Two each week on Thursday nights at 10pm.

That’s assuming there is still a BBC by then.

Steve N Allen is a comedian and broadcaster who was raised in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

