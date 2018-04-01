Two men arrested after a shooting have been released pending enquiries

Two men who were arrested following a shooting in Newark have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The men, both aged 24, were arrested after a man in his twenties sustained life altering injuries during the incident which happened just before 5.30pm, on Thursday, March 29, in Clay Lane, Newark.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 675, of March 29.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured it on dashcam footage.