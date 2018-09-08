US cycling star hails Mansfield crowds – but bemoans British weather

Cycling star Tejay van Garderen hailed the Mansfield crowd today – but bemoaned the British weather.

The 30-year-old, a multiple Grand Tour stage winner, said he “was impressed” by numbers of people lining the streets for today’s stage of the Tour of Britain.

Team Sky's Ian Stannard celebrates winning the stage.

But the BMC Racing rider, described the stage, the longest in this year’s tour, as “grim”.

“It was wet all day,” he said, “and long, at 215 kilometres.

“It was a hard day. I am glad to have it behind me.”

The American, who is 16th in the general classification, two minutes and 13 seconds behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe, said he was enjoying his first Tour of Britain.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s been a fun week.

“It’s been good racing and I’ve been impressed by the crowds. “The crowds have been coming out in force, which is nice to see.”

Team Sky’s Ian Stannard won the stage.



