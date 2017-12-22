Van stolen with Christmas presents inside

A van has been stolen from Giltbrook, which contained Christmas presents of five young girls aged three, nine, 10, 11 and 12.

On December 21, between 2:30pm and 6pm a van was broken into in Giltbrook, Nottingham.

If anyone has any spare presents and would like to donate them to help put the magic and sparkle back into Christmas for these children, then please feel free to drop presents into Eastwood Police Station where the police will be more than happy to pass them on to the children.

If anyone has any information about the theft, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 707 of 21 December 2017.