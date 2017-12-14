VIDEO: Plea to help cute pup Bambi get a new wheelchair for Christmas

A Nottinghamshire dog owner is fundraising to get her beloved French bulldog a set of new wheels this Christmas.

Vikki Mckenzie, who lives in Eastwood, rescued Bambi, who has just turned one, from a breeder who was going to euthanise her because the pup has hemivertebrae, meaning the bones bones of her spine are abnormally shaped and she can't use her back two legs.

Bambi, aged one, need a new wheelchair

She is now trying to raise just over £200 to buy Bambi a new wheel chair and to build a ramp so she can get in and out of her home independently.

She said: "I could not this this gorgeous lady put to sleep just because she can't use her back legs.

"We put her on a doggy wheels at six months and she absolutely loved it. She just turned one and desperately needs the better version of wheels with proper tyres not the plastic wheels she has now, and also a ramp so she can go in and out of the house independently instead of being picked up."

Vikki said she has spent hundreds of pounds adapting her home to allow Bambi to get around easily and says she is "worth every penny" however she recently became unemployed and just needs a little help to get Bambi her new wheelchair for Christmas.

Bambi was born without the use of her back legs

She described Bambi as "full of beans, great with kids and moves really fast even with only two working legs" and said she loves to play with her big sister Neopolitan - who Vikki also rescued.

To donate click here

Cuddle time