Volunteer students restore Hall Om Wong pond for wildlife

Volunteer students have helped to restore a dew pond for wildlife at Hall Om Wong Park in Kimberley.

The pond, a relic of days gone by when the site was used for grazing animals, had deteriorated and no longer even held water during the driest months of the year.

But practical conservation volunteers at Nottingham Trent University have come to the rescue. They helped reline the pond with clay in a traditional technique, known as ‘puddling’, to create a waterproof lining to hold water.

The students were joined at the Eastwood Road open space by the Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun Derek Burnett, and local councillors, Mel Crow and Shane Easom, to restore the pond.

One of the students, Meghan Moulford, said: “Even though it rained a bit, it was a great way to spend a Sunday.

“I really enjoyed paddling in mud to help out the local community and the local critters.”

Later in the spring, the students plan to return to Hall Om Wong to plant a selection of native wildflowers to further benefit wildlife in and around the pond, and also to create a colourful display that will last through the summer.

Known locally as ‘Door One’, Hall Om Wong includes an area designated as a local nature reserve, providing an oasis for wildlife close to the town centre.

The project undertaken by the student volunteers is part of Broxtowe Borough Council’s ‘Clean And Green’ initiative. This is intended to provide a haven for threatened wildlife, such as frogs, newts and dragonflies, as well as a much-needed source of drinking water for the birds and mammals who live on the open space.

The council is keen to involve as many individuals, schools, community groups and businesses from the Eastwood and Kimberley area as possible in the ‘Clean And Green’ campaign.

Everyone is being encouraged to recycle more, and anyone interested in arranging a tidy-up event will be offered help with the loaning of equipment.

Residents can also download special resource packs, which provide all the information you need to know about organising a tidy-up of your neighbourhood.

This information includes checklists for running a litter-pick, risk assessments to help ensure those involved stay safe, posters and social media graphics to promote the event, and templated press releases to advertise the event.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Don’t forget to let us know about your event too, so that we can promote it for you.

“You can do this by e-mailing our communications team at press@broxtowe.gov.uk.”

Among the litter-picks that have already taken place is one at Watnall Green, where 30 residents planted bluebells and daffodils.