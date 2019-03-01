Volunteers brighten up Brinsley Headstocks with woodland flowers

Hundreds of woodland wildflowers have been planted to brighten up an award-winning nature reserve at the Brinsley Headstocks site in time for spring.

The Mayor of Broxtowe, Coun Derek Burnett, joined conservation volunteers to work in a newly coppiced area of woodland that was planted in the year 2000 to celebrate the millennium.

The project was overseen by the Friends of Brinsley Headstocks group as part of Broxtowe Borough Council’s Clean And Green intitiative.

Coppicing is a woodland craft that involves cutting selected trees to the ground and allowing them to regrow, providing sustainable timber for traditional fencing, hurdles and hedgelaying. Coppiced woodland also provides a tremendous habitat for wildlife.

A spokesman for the council said: “The volunteers planted hundreds of bluebells, primroses and wood anemones that will make a fantastic spring display for years to come, in addition to providing food plants and nectar for a variety of wildlife.”

The former mining site is a popular countryside space for visitors and has won a 2018/19 Green Flag award, which is the benchmark national standard for publicly accessible parks.

The wildflower project was funded by United Living, one of the council’s partners and also one of the UK’s leading providers of refurbished and new-build homes and other buildings.

The Friends of Brinsley Headstocks group is a voluntary community organisation formed ten years ago to help maintain and develop the regenerated ex-pit site.

It works in partnership with the council and other groups to develop the area as a heritage and nature reserve that is open to the public.

The Friends group is always on the lookout for new volunteers. If you would like to get involved in conserving the Headstocks site, please contact the group via its Facebook page.

Many of the people who worked on the Brinsley project are members of the Practical Conservation Volunteers group, which helps with schemes at all kinds of parks, green spaces and nature reserves “to fulfil their vision of a better environment”.

These volunteers work in partnership with local councils and other landowners to develop and implement projects that transform outdoor spaces, enhancing the wellbeing of nearby residents and enabling them to contribute positively to their community.