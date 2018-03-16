Warning of blizzards and drifting snow for Nottinghamshire as Met Office upgrades weather alert level to Amber

Met Office forecasters are warning of travel delays and rural communities being cut off in Nottinghamshire at the weekend after upgrading it’s weather warning for the county to amber.

A yellow warning is in place for rain turning to snow tonight and through Saturday, but experts say the situation will worsen Saturday evening and into Sunday.

The amber warning runs from 4pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

The Met Office said: “Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. “Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

“Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

“There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected.”

Amber alert status means there is an increased likelihood of bad weather affecting you, which could potentially disrupt your plans and possibly cause travel delays, road and rail closures, interruption to power and the potential risk to life and property.

#Amber means you need to be prepared to change your plans and protect you, your family and community from the impacts of the severe weather based on the forecast from the Met Office