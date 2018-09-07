Warsop flytipper tracked to address via dumped bin bags

A Warsop flytipper was tracked down after his address was found in rubbish sacks he dumped in Mansfield, a court heard.

Lee Good left three binliners of mixed household waste in a layby, on Oakfield Lane, sometime before it was discovered by a neighbourhood warden, on November 2 last year.

But when he was challenged by council officers, he told them he had paid a white van man to take them away, Louise Ellis, for Mansfield District Council, said.

He ignored an invitation to meet officers, on December 4, but attended a meeting on January 4, when he admitted the bags were his.

He told officers he had been turned away from the recycling centre because the rubbish was mixed, and added he would have disposed of it properly if he had a dust bin.

He was given a £200 fixed penalty but the council had received no payments, she added.

The court heard the offence carries a maximum of 12 months in prison or an unlimited fine.

Valerie Thorpe, mitigating, said the dad-of-three had recently been made redundant from his warehouse job, and had needed help from the social services to sort out his finances.

“He did think the matter had been dealt with when he attended court to sort out some fines,” she added.

Good, 34, of Bainbridge Road, Warsop, admitted depositing the bags of controlled waste, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £200, and ordered to pay £100 towards the £395 investigation and legal costs , as well as £96 clean up costs, and a £30 government surcharge.