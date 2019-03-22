Warsop mum threw punches in pub brawl

A mum-of-six who hit a male customer in the face in a Warsop pub continued throwing punches in a brawl outside, a court heard

Claire Worthington told the man: “If you carry on talking to me like that I will smack you in the face.”

CCTV showed her punching the man on the nose, but he continued to mock her, in the Crate and Grapes pub, in the early hours of February 17.

“Mrs Worthington grabbed him by the head and dragged him off his chair to the floor, where she punched him, while the man kept laughing,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“Three customers jumped into the middle of the fight. Mrs Worthington was asked to leave the pub. She began arguing with about five male customers.

“She was dragged out of the door. She punched five or six different people.”

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Worthington had gone out with her husband, when a man asked him for a fight.

“The man came back and sat next to her,” Ms Pursglove said. “He was clearly trying to provoke an incident and was making a number of comments.

“She does accept that she had a lot to drink and she lost it. She is very remorseful for her actions.”

She added that Mrs Worthington was “going through a very, very difficult time which has clearly affected her greatly.”

Ms Pursglove said the mother of six, who works part-time at Sports Direct, had previous convictions for motoring offences in 2013 and 2014.

Worthington and her husband were the only people arrested, the court heard.

Worthington, 41, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, admitted the offence, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates told Worthington that she “caused mayhem,” but accepted she had been provoked.

She was given a 12 month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days to address temper control and coping skills.

She was fined £130, with £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

Read more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court here.



