WEATHER: A cloudy and rainy day for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and rainy day for Nottinghamshire for today, Saturday, March 31.

Plenty of cloud is expected this morning, according to the Met Office, giving way to some pockets of mostly light rain and drizzle.

The Met Office predicts that skies are likely to remain mostly overcast this afternoon with a few further patches of light rain.

A lot of today’s damp weather will clear away through tonight, according to the Met Office, with a fair amount of cloud lingering but there will be some clear intervals.

The Met Office has forecast highs of around five degrees centigrade and lows of around three degrees.