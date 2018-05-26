WEATHER: A misty and breezy but warm day for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has forecast a misty and breezy day for Nottinghamshire for today, Saturday, May 26.

A rather grey start with low cloud, has been forecast, with mist and fog.

Saturday should brighten up later in the day with sunny spells, according to the Met Office, but there is the chance of the odd shower and some may be heavy.

However, the Met Office has forecast warm temperatures though it is expected to be quite humid.

By tonight, it should be a rather warm and humid night with clear spells, according to the Met Office, with the risk of a few thundery downpours moving up from the south.

Temperatures should reach as high as 20 degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, and with lows of 11 degrees.

The Met Office has forecast a breezy day for tomorrow, Sunday, May 27, with thunderstorms and temperature highs of 22 degrees and lows of 13 degrees.