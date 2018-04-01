WEATHER: Brighter day with possible showers and a chance of snow

The Met Office has forecast a brighter and drier day with some cloud cover and possible showers for Nottinghamshire today, Easter Sunday, April 1.

A few brighter periods are expected this morning, according to the Met Office, but there will also be areas of cloud and the odd shower is possible.

By the afternoon it should stay mostly dry with a fair amount of cloud, according to the Met Office, with just an occasional, possible shower.

The Met Office has forecast a mostly dry start but cloud will soon thicken with rain heading north and there is a chance some of the rain will fall as sleet or wet snow, especially on higher ground.

Temperatures could reach highs of seven degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, and lows of three degrees.