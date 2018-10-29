WEATHER: Mostly sunny but cold across Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has forecast a chilly day with sunny spells across Nottinghamshire today, Monday 29 October.

Early mist and fog patches will clear up this morning to a largely dry day with sunny spells, light winds and still feeling rather cold.

Wrap up warm, as the maximum temperature will be a cool 9°C.

Tonight, cloud and heavy showers will spread inland from the North Sea overnight.

The temperature could drop to 4°C.

Remember your umbrella tomorrow, as the forecast is cloudy, with outbreaks of rain.