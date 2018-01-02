Weather warning brought forward as Storm Eleanor heads for East Midlands

The full force of Storm Eleanor is now forecast to hit the East Midlands earlier than expected.

The Met Office weather system is now predicted to bring very strong winds later Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday.

The yellow warning has been adjusted to bring the northern boundary southwards, and to combine with the warning previously in force for Wednesday.

Public transport may be disrupted or cancelled and some bridges are likely to be closed.

Power cuts and disruption to other services such as mobile phones may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.

Combined with a period of high tides, it is likely that some western coastal communities will be affected by large waves and spray, and again there is a chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves, or beach material being thrown on to seafronts and coastal properties.