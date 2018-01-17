WEATHER WARNING: Danger to life possible as winds hit 60mph

The Met Office is warning of strong winds across Nottinghamshire tomorrow, with gusts of 60mph likely.

A yellow warning for wind is in force for the county from 12.05am to 9am.

The warning states: "Strong winds will affect parts of the UK early on Thursday.

"The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by mid morning. Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

"There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings."