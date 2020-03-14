A rainy day has been forecast for Nottinghamshire with sunny spells to follow for Saturday, March 14.

The Met Office has forecast patchy rain this morning that is expected to gradually clear to the east with sunshine to follow.

A brighter afternoon is expected, according to the Met Office, with sunny spells and only a small chance of the odd shower.

Moderate south to southwest winds are also expected across the region.

By tonight cloud will quickly build from the west, according to the Met Office, which should lead to a mild and mainly dry night with only a small chance of the odd shower.

Southwest winds are expected through the night.

The day will start with temperatures around seven degrees centigrade, according to the Met Office, and should reach highs of around eleven degrees and drop to about nine degrees by tonight.