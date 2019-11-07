Flood warning issued for River Erewash

A flood warning has been issued for the River Erewash as heavy rain continues to fall

The Environment agency has warned that river levels have risen at the Pinxton river gauge as a result of persistent heavy rainfall overnight.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Pinxton, including the Pinxton Wharf access road, Langley Mill, Ilkeston, Stapleford, and the recreation area at Sandiacre.

The rainfall is forecast to continue into this afternoon, as a yellow weather warning is in place, and levels are expected to remain high this evening.

The Environment agency say they are closely monitoring the situation, and advise residents to avoid using low-lying footpaths near watercourses, and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers