The Met Office say the weather today will be chilly but bright in Nottinghamshire.

READ MORE: Concern grows for missing 13-year-old boy



A spokesperson for The Met Office said: "After a chilly start it will be dry and often bright on Thursday with a chilly breeze blowing from the southeast.

"Cloud increasing through the afternoon, particularly towards the west."

READ MORE: Nottinghamshire Police arrest two men on suspicion of attempted murder



The maximum temperature will be 12 °C.