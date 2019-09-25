Here's what you can expect from the weather in Nottinghamshire today

The Met Office is predicting a much warmer day for Nottinghamshire today with temperatures up to 20

The Met Office say the rain will clear away during the early morning.

A mix of sunny spells and showers then follows, some of which are likely to be heavy in the north.

Brisk southwesterly winds but there is a chance the mercury could tip 20 °C by the late afternoon.