More flood alerts issued as heavy rain continues to batter East Midlands

More relentless rain is on the way for the East Midlands today (November 27).

The Met Office has predicted a dull and cloudy day with outbreaks of heavy rain.

The River Maun in Mansfield this morning

Parts of Derbyshire may experience some drier spells, with extensive fog over high ground.

Tonight will feel cold in the strong winds, with a maximum temperature 10 °C.

Flood alerts have been issued by the Environment Agency for the River Maun around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, and Ollerton, the River Trent at the Willington Cableway and Shardlow river gauges, and from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough.

The Environment Agency advises residents to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

For more information about preparing for floods, see: flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/