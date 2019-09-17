'Pleasantly warm' Tuesday ahead for Notts - but what about the rest of the week?

A chilly start to Tuesday (September 17) in Nottinghamshire will see a dry morning with "pleasantly warm" periods of sunshine, forecaster The Met Office has said.

There will be some cloud this afternoon, but sunny spells will still take hold for most of the day.

Autumnal temperatures are on their way.

Temperatures are expected to fall cold tonight, to about 4C, with risk of grass frost and some fog patches overnight.

The Met Office said: "A chilly start with a grass frost and some rural fog patches possible. Then a dry morning with pleasantly warm periods of sunshine.

"Cloud bubbling up through the afternoon, but still plenty of sunny spells in light winds. Maximum temperature 18C.

"Dry and clear for most overnight. Temperatures falling under the clear skies leading to a risk of grass frost and some fog patches in places. Minimum temperature 4C."

Wednesday's (September 18) forecast looks very similar to Tuesday's, with a cold start leading to a dry day with sunny spells.

The Met Office added: "A dry day Wednesday with warm sunny spells, after a chilly start with isolated fog patches. Rural fog patches possible overnight with a chance of a local grass frost. Maximum temperature 19C.

"Dry, sunny and warm Thursday and Friday, but isolated overnight fog or frost patches. Dry, warm and sunny Saturday, breezier later with cloud and rain possible in west."