Storm Denis: Homes and businesses could be flooded as East Midlands continues to be battered by weather bomb

The Met Office has issued a two yellow weather warnings for dangerous wind and rain today as Storm Denis continues to wreak havoc across the East Midlands where it is predicted gales will reach 43mph in some areas of the region.

The high winds from the weather bomb hitting the city are in force until midday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Dennis will bring strong winds over the weekend. Some disruption to travel is likely.

“There may be delays on the road and rail and there is also the possibility of some short term loss of power and other services.”

The yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 9pm and the Met Office said: “Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.”