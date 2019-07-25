Temperature records shattered in Nottinghamshire in hottest day ever recorded

Forecasters have said it has officially been the hottest day in Nottinghamshire since records began

The Met Office confirmed that, as of about 3pm today (July 25), temperatures of 34.9C were recorded at Watnall weather station, which covers the county.

Today was the hottest day ever recorded in the county.

The highest temperature previously recorded, stretching back to 1948 when records began, was 34.6C, on August 3, 1990.

At around 3.30pm, The Met Office said "temperatures are climbing" in Nottinghamshire.

At the time of the 34.9C reading, Nottingham's reading was higher than the 33.4C recorded at Market Bosworth, Leicestershire, and 34.1C at Coton-in-the-Elms, south Derbyshire.

The reading at Watnall was also higher than 30.8C recorded at Leek, Thorncliffe, west of Nottingham, and 34.4C in north-west Sheffield.

Temperatures of 34C were recorded at East Midlands Airport earlier in the day.